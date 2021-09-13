Transport Network Vehicles Service (TNVS) drivers receive their vaccines as part of the Grab‘s ‘Vacc to Normal’ campaign at its newly launched vaccination facility at the Wilcon IT hub in Makati City on September 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday posted 20,745 more COVID-19 cases, while its active infections still exceed 180,000, the health department said.

This is the 3rd straight day that new cases counted more than 20,000, data showed.

The country now has 2,248,071 total recorded infections, of which 180,293 or 8 percent are active, the latest bulletin showed.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the day's new cases is the 6th highest since the pandemic began, following the 21,411 infections DOH announced on Sunday.

The research unit added that Monday's number of active case is the 7th highest since Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 infection in January last year. Duplicate cases in previous days were already considered.

It is the 3rd straight day that the number of active cases topped 180,000, the ABS-CBN IRG noted.

The Philippines is battling a new wave of virus infections amid the community transmission of the Delta variant, which first emerged in India. More hospitals in the capital region and around the country are suspending the admission of new patients in their emergency rooms after reaching critical to full capacity.

The positivity rate is at 26.7 percent, based on test results of samples received from 71,860 individuals on Saturday.

"The positivity rate continues to decline for the 4th straight day, although it's still high at over 26 percent," ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

A total of 163 more people died due to the disease, raising the total number of fatalities to 35,307.

There were also 22,290 additional recuperations, the 10th highest announced recoveries according to ABS-CBN's research unit. This pushed the total to 2,032,471.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila is at 78 percent, while it is at 74 percent nationwide.

Ward beds in the capital region are 72 percent full, while it is at 74 percent nationwide.