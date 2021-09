P1 million incentive urged for oldest Filipino alive

File photo of Francisca Susano via office of Senior Citizen Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes

MANILA - A lawmaker on Monday urged fellow House members to grant P1 million to "super centenarian" Francisca Susano who turned 124 years old last Saturday.

Senior Citizen Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes, in filing House Resolution 2207, said that Susano — who was born on September 11, 1897 in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental — made a monumental achievement and that a grant should be given as recognition.

“Dapat nating ituring na pambansang yaman ang mga gaya ni Lola Francisca Susano. Nasaksihan niya ang mahahalagang yugto sa kasaysayan ng ating bansa sa nagdaang mahigit isang siglo,” Ordanes said.

(People like Lola Francisca Susano should be considered as national treasure. She witnessed important chapters in our country's history over the last century.)

"Mas matanda pa nga siya kaysa sa deklarasyon ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas mula sa Espanya," he added, referring to the June 12, 1898 historic landmark.

(She's even older than the declaration of our country's independence from Spain.)

According to Ordanes, the Guinness World Records Organization has received required documents that would pave the way for Susano's official recognition as the world’s oldest living person.

Ordanes said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Susano should be protected and be assured of an "excellent quality of life."

"Inatasan ko na ang mga lider ng OSCA at Senior Citizen Party-list sa Negros Occidental, upang alamin kung nabakunahan na ng COVID-19 vaccine si Lola Francisca pati na ang mga caregivers niya. Kailangan ding alamin at punan ang iba pa niyang pangangailangan,” he said.

Ordanes said he is hopeful that the House plenary will be able to approve his resolution.

