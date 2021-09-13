MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is seeking a P25.29 billion budget for next year, higher than the P23.59 billion it received in 2021.
In its presentation before the House appropriations committee, DENR said nearly P4 billion will be allotted to the General Administration and Support while over P1.8 billion will be allocated to the Support to Operations (STOs).
The DENR also highlighted its 10 "priority programs" to be funded next year:
- Manila Bay Rehabilitation - P1.673 billion
- Clean Air - P143.01 million
- Clean Water - P315.49 million
- Solid Waste Management - P1.073 billion
- Enhanced National Greening Program - P3.689 billion
- Intensified Forest Protection and Anti-Illegal Logging - P696.41 million
- Enhanced Biodiversity Conservation - P1.016 billion
- Scaling up of Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Management - P271.801 million
- Geohazards, Groundwater Assessment and Responsible Mining - P407.65 million
- Improved Land Administration and Management - P415.345 million
Part of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation program is the controversial dolomite beach project, which is expected to be finished in 2022.
The project has been criticized for its alleged excessiveness in the face of a global health crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In terms of Solid Waste Management, the DENR said it shut down 270 open dumpsites nationwide as of this year.
—Reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
