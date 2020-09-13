DFA reports no new COVID-19 case, no new fatality among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 10,181 on Sunday, with no new additional case recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 2,980, however, are currently being treated for the disease, as 6,433 of those infected have recovered, and 768 have died.

The DFA reported 2 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Sunday.

Weekend reports from PH Embassies and Consulates record two new recoveries from COVID-19 in the Americas, no new confirmed case, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/R3xcaY9EFv — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 13, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 309 in the Asia Pacific, 195 in Europe, 2,310 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 261,216 people. The tally includes 4,371 deaths, 2017,568 recoveries, and 49,277 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News