DFA: 13 more Filipinos abroad catch COVID-19; no new fatalities reported

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday 13 more Filipinos abroad caught COVID-19, raising the total tally of overseas infections to 10,181.

The agency in its latest bulletin reported no new coronavirus-related fatality. The death toll stood at 768.

Meanwhile, the number of overseas Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 6,431, with 10 new recoveries reported.

To date, some 2,982 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 309 in the Asia Pacific, 195 in Europe, 2,310 in the Middle East and Africa, and 168 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 257,863, with 4,935 new infections reported Saturday. The tally includes 4,292 fatalities, 187,116 recoveries and 66,455 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News