PNP records 22 incidents of violence as local elections loom

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) conduct a Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoint near the border of Tanza and Trece Martires in Cavite on February 20, 2023, ahead of the February 25 special elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The national police has so far recorded 22 incidents of violence ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on Oct. 30, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said based on their monitoring as of Monday, 2 of those were validated as election-related incidents, while 11 were not related to the elections.

The two validated violent incidents due to the upcoming polls were recorded in Bicol and Bangsamoro, prompting the Regional Peace Security and Coordinating Center to suggest for these areas be placed under Comelec control.

"Nirirekomenda nila itong mga lugar na pong ito na mapasailalim po sa red category kung saan motu proprio ay pupuwede pong mag-declare ang Comelec na under Comelec control po itong mga nasabing areas," she said in a televised briefing.

(They recommended these areas to be under the red category, where Comelec can declare motu propio that they are under their control.)

The areas of grave concern, she noted, were still at 27. PNP is still waiting Comelec's final determination if more areas will be added or removed, the police official added.

Comelec checkpoints and police visibility will be intensified in areas that have security concerns, Fajardo said.

"Doon sa may mga… patuloy po na may mga naitatala na mga insidente ay sinisiguro natin na may sapat po tayong bilang para siguraduhin iyong ating mga police presence and visibility ay masu-sustain po natin hanggang matapos po itong election period," she said.

(We assure the public that there are enough police personnel in areas that continue to have incidents of violence. There will also be enough police presence and visibility until the end of the election period.)

An election gun ban is in effect until November 29.

Those who will be caught violating the gun bun will face stiff penalties, Fajardo said, including imprisonment of 6 years or more and the revocation of their gun permits and registration.

Election day is on October 30, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for the cities of Muntinlupa and Naga, where early voting for senior citizens, pregnant, persons with disability, and indigenous people will be done from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

