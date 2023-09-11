Philippines offers assistance to quake-hit Morocco

Rescue workers take part in a rescue operation following a powerful earthquake in Ouirgane, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, Sept. 10, 2023. Mohamed Messara, EPA-EFE

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday offered the country's support to Morocco after a devastating earthquake that struck the mountains southwest of Marrakesh left more than 2,000 people dead.

In a statement, Marcos said the Filipino people "are deeply saddened to learn of the devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake that has tragically claimed over 2,000 lives in Morocco."

"We stand in grief and solidarity with you, and our prayers go to the families affected by this tragedy," he said.

He added: "The Philippines is ready to offer assistance and any support that may be needed for the swift recovery of your nation. We have faith in the strength and resilience of the Moroccan people to unite and rebuild in the face of such adversity."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

At least 2,862 people were killed in the strongest-ever earthquake to hit Morocco, the interior ministry said on Monday, revising an earlier toll of nearly 2,700 dead.

Another 2,562 people were injured, the ministry said, with rescue workers now facing a race against time to find survivors.

Moroccan rescuers supported by foreign teams on Monday faced an intensifying race against time to dig out any survivors from the rubble of mountain villages after the country's strongest-ever earthquake. With Agence France-Presse