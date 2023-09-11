MAYNILA - Aprubado na ng Senado ang panukalang batas na naglalayong palakasin ang industriya ng pag-aasin sa Pilipinas.



Dalawampu't dalawang senador ang pumabor sa Senate Bill 2243 o ang Philippine Salt Industry Development Act.



Nagpasalamat naman ang principal sponsor ng naturang panukala na si Sen. Cynthia Villar sa suporta ng mga kapwa mambabatas.



Si Villar ang tumatayo ding chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform.



“I wish to thank all my fellow Senators for voting for the Salt bill,” sabi ni Villar.



Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill 2243, magkakaroon ng mas malinaw na roadmap para sa salt industry sa bansa kasama na dito ang paglalatag ng mga programa, proyekto at kaukulang interventions para sa patuloy na development ng moderno at commercialization ng asin sa bansa.



Sabi ni Senate Majority Leader Sen. Joel Villanueva, isa ang panukalang batas na ito sa mga pet bills ng Kongreso.



“May I just be allowed to be insert into the records my wholehearted support and gratitude for our dear colleagues for prioritizing this very important measure. This is one of our pet bills in this Congress,” sabi ni Villanueva.



Si Senate President Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, umaasang magiging malaking tulong ang Philippine Salt Industry Act sa mga coastal communities na umaasa sa pag-aasin.



“Hopefully it will help all the coastal communities like Bulacan to be able to produce salt once again,” sabi ni Zubiri.



Layon din ng panukalang batas na bumuo ng Philippine Salt Industry Development Council na sisiguro para sa iisa at pinagsama-samang implementasyon ng roadmap sa industriya ng pag-aasin.



Tutukuyin ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources at ng mga attached agency nito gaya ng National Mapping and Resources Information Authority, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ang mga public lands kasama na ang mga municipal waters bilang productions areas para sa pag-aasin.



