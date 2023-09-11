MANILA - The proposed 2024 budget for the National Youth Commission amounting to P P165.3 million finally got the House Committee on Appropriations’ nod on Monday, after it was deferred August 31 due to concerns raised by some lawmakers on the fulfillment of its mandate.



Of the agency’s programs for next year, the conduct of mandatory and continuing training for Sangguniang Kabataan and Local Youth Development Officers get the biggest allocation at P47.9 million. P26.6 million, meanwhile, is earmarked for youth development programs.



"After the elections, we will be mandated to perform mandatory training to all 300,000 plus SK leaders who will win. Why do we do that? We were mandated by Congress to orient them towards nation building,” NYC Chairperson Ronald Cardema said.



He, however, admitted that the commission has no budget for programs seeking to address adolescent pregnancy since last year.

That’s despite the Philippines being one of the countries in Southeast Asia with high teenage pregnancy rates, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

Still, Cardema said they are incorporating education on the matter into the trainings they hold nationwide.



"We have no budget for that, but we were mandated to partner with POPCOM for that. For 2024, we requested in our Tier 2 P38 million for us to fulfill our mandate with the said EO regarding teenage pregnancy… We have no budget for that last year, this year and next year, but we are doing our best. We have seminars and workshops,” he told lawmakers.



"The Philippines is among the highest in the incidence of teenage pregnancy, not only in Asia, but in the entire world. That should be a core of your agency, there should be a budget for that,” Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman added.



He also urged the NYC to train youth leaders to be critical thinkers.



“In those modules I didn’t see any aspect on training them to be adept in critical thinking. I think you should do that, because you should have youth leaders who are not only yes men, but also advocates of various crusades particularly on being critical about issues that concern them and also the nation as well ,” Lagman said.



Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr., meanwhile, advised NYC to include values education in training youth leaders.



"The Ombudsman made a call to Congress… in order for them to have an easier job in addressing corruption, that among the youth, especially the students… will not only be taught good manners and right conduct, but also that there should be more of a God-fearing values without being religious… Any kind of training on nation building would tantamount to nothing if the young people would not be able to really know what love of God and love of country is,” he said.



"That should be given prime importance. Because the Kabataang Barangay, about 30 years ago were considered one of the most corrupt among elected officials. Even if they know that they should be non-partisan. Even if they know that they should be above politics, you will find out that those who run for office in the Kabataang Barangay were actually convinced to run by their own parents or barangay officials,” Abante added.



“There ought to be a very good training program, which should be given prime importance as far as moral transformation is concerned,” he stressed.



Cardema assured the lawmakers that the NYC will consider their suggestions.



MENTAL HEALTH



He also said SK leaders are being trained to help their fellow youth deal with mental health issues.



"We are monitoring that. That is a rising issue not only in our country… we believe in the assessment of our colleagues in the ASEAN, one of the reasons is about social media...We have mental health youth hub. When we have engagements with the Sangguniang Kabataan, we inform them, we have this training for trainors. We train the SK who are attending our events with this mental health youth hub. As SK leaders in their barangays, they should be approachable to the youth in their area suffering from mental health problems,” Cardema said.



Meanwhile, Cardema said the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation has committed to provide health benefits to SK leaders.