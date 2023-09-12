RTVM screengrab

Marcos calls it 'best birthday gift'

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday signed an order extending the moratorium on collecting payments from agrarian reform beneficiaries due to the "continuing effects" of the pandemic and of issues in agriculture.

The stay on collecting on the principal obligation and interest is contained in Executive Order (EO) No. 40, which renews EO No. 4. The moratorium will be in effect until Sept. 13, 2025.

Marcos, also the concurrent agriculture chief, said some agrarian reform beneficiaries were not covered by the previous executive order.

"This will include even those who were not covered by the New Emancipation Law," he said of EO No.40.

The President also said his administration found it "necessary to provide continuing economic relief to agrarian reform beneficiaries... in light of the continuing disruptive effects of the pandemic, the new challenges posed by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and the pernicious effects of climate change."

Extending the moratorium will "assist them in the process of recovery, and ensure food security in the country amidst these global uncertainties," it added.

The President signed the order during a ceremony at the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Quezon City, along with the presentation of the implementing rules and regulations of the New Emancipation Act.