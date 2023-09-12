Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcers direct the flow of motorists along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday morning. The inspection aimed to monitor the traffic situation along Katipunan Avenue and formulate possible measures to ease vehicular flow, especially during rush hours.Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Metro Manila Council (MMC) is finalizing the unified bond from the digital payment service providers before it starts the full implementation of the single ticketing system.

According to MMC President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, they have received from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) the devices to be used in the system. The pilot implementation has also been successful.

The only flaw they are resolving is the bond from the digital payment service providers.

"Kanina nga po sa pagupulong, yun ang pinag-usapan na magkaroon po ng common amount ng bond for all 17 LGUs. Kasi base sa nakikita natin ngayon, kino-compute po nila dun sa average na huli o bayad ng mga violators per LGU. If you do this it will take a lot of time, [so] we are calling on the service providers magkaroon na sana ng uniformed amount ng bond," Zamora said.

According to Zamora, the proposed bond of the service providers is around P12,000, which is lower than the monthly average that San Juan gets.

Based on the initial computation of the San Juan finance team, a bond of around P300,000 would be needed. The Metro Manila mayors are also pushing for a unified amount.

Also discussed in the MMC meeting is the unified convenience fee, which varies from P7 to P12.

Acting MMDA chairman Don Artes said waiving this fee is not an option, as it is needed for the maintenance of the system.

"May gastos din po kasi yan eh, connection, maintenance ng system, 'yung pagre-remit. So talaga po namang nagkakaroon ng charge yan. So mini-minimize po natin. Yun nga po yung nagpag-usapan sa suggestion po kanina, na instead na 7, 10, 12 pesos, kanina po kausap namin sila nine-negotiate po namin na yung pinakamababang fee which is 7 pesos per transaction na iimpose ng lahat ng payment platforms na kausap namin sa single ticketing system," he explained.

AID FOR RICE RETAILERS

Meanwhile, the Metro Manila Council continues to support the Executive Order 39 of the President Ferdinand Marcos which imposed the mandated price ceiling on rice.

However, there are different approaches based on each local government on how to help rice retailers.

In San Juan, aside from the P15,000 pesos financial assistance, retailers will receive an additional P5,000 from the local government. They will also waive the rent of stalls in public markets this September.

“Hindi po kasi parepareho ang sitwasyon ng mga LGUs kaya hindi po namin puwede standardize kasi mayroon pong pribado at public na mga markets, especially yung nasa pribado hindi namin puwede saklawan yan so kanya kanya po talaga ng ordinansa gingawa po ng ating mga LGUs,” Artes said.

Zamora also said the Metro Manila mayors are thankful for the compliance of the retailers.

“We will assess further as the weeks go by. Pag makita naman natin na bumabalik na sa normal ang sitwasyon ng supply at ng presyo, then we can also adjust whatever we are doing. The Department of Agriculture mentioned last Saturday na by the end of September, magkakaroon increase sa supply dahil nga po panahon na ng ani,” Zamora said.

“So far, compliant naman po sa atin monitoring sa mga LGUs. Compliant naman po mga nagtitinda (ng bigas). As far as NCR is concerned, medyo wala po tayong problema at mukhang di po natin kailangan manghuli o mag penalize dahil sumusunod po yung mga retailers po natin dito sa NCR,” Artes added.

