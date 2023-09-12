Vendors put up a P45 sign at a box of well-milled rice at the Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on Sept. 3, 2023, in compliance with the implementation of a price ceiling. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday said the price ceiling he imposed on rice was "going as well as we can expect."

Marcos noted retailers have slowly adjusted to the price cap, even if some of them temporarily stopped selling the staple grain to avoid potential losses.

"We just had a meeting about that this morning, so far the implementation and enforcement is going as well as we can expect," Marcos said in a chance interview.

"Syempre nag-aalangan din yung ibang retailer at hindi natin pwedeng sisihin dahil nga hindi sila nakakatiyak nga doon sa ating ibibigay na kapalit... Titingnan na lang natin kung papaano ang takbo," he added.

(Of course, some retailers are wary of the measure and we can't blame them because they are unsure of the aid we promised. We'll see how it goes.)

Surging food charges blamed on "cartels" and hoarders had prompted Marcos last week to fix the maximum retail price of regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and P45 for the higher-quality "well-milled" rice.

A ban on rice exports by major producer India, the war in Ukraine, and unstable world oil prices have also "caused an alarming increase in the retail prices of this basic necessity", he added.

The new ceilings, which went into immediate effect, were as much as 25 percent lower than those quoted on Manila markets earlier this month, the Palace said in a statement.

Rice retailers could lose up to P40,000 a week due to the price ceiling, a group said. Government on Saturday started distributing P15,000 in aid for the sellers.

Malacañang said prices of rice are "expected to stabilize" as its harvest season begins this September.

The Philippines is expected to harvest 2 million metric tons (MMT) of palay by the end of the month and 3 million MMT in October, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said, citing data from the Philippine Rice Information System.

Some lawmakers warned the rice price ceiling would be "useless" if the government continues to import and fails to stop cartels.

Rice is a basic staple in the country of 110 million people. But the nation cannot produce enough for itself and has been one of the world's top importers of the grain.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse