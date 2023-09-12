Marcos Jr's birthday wish? A 'fixed' agri sector

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. receives a birthday cake during the commemoration of International Tree Planting Day, which happens to fall on his birthday, during a bamboo and tree planting ceremony at the San Mateo landfill in Barangay Pitong Bukawe, San Mateo, Rizal on Sept. 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday expressed his hope that the country's agriculture sector would be fixed amid various issues hounding this, saying this was his birthday wish.

"Maging maayos na ang agrikultura at malaman na natin kung ano ba talaga ang weather, wet season ba o dry season para naman matulungan natin yung mga farmer natin," Marcos said when asked for his birthday wish.

"'Yun lamang naman ang aking panalangin pa rin hanggang ngayon," he added.

(I hope our agriculture sector will be fixed and we would know what the weather really is so we can help our farmers. That is still my prayer.)

Marcos, who concurrently heads the agriculture portfolio, will turn 66 on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, he described the signing of an executive order extending the moratorium on land amortization and the implementing rules and regulations of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act as the "best birthday gifts" he ever got.

The Philippines is battling high rice and food prices, which officials and stakeholders attributed to the ongoing war in Ukraine and issues on the country's food distribution system.

To address some of these problems, Marcos Jr signed an order that caps rice prices and approved the trade department's 3-year food logistics action agenda.

The logistics plan also includes measures to curb hoarding, smuggling, and overstaying food imports, as well as boost monitoring of warehouses and cold storage facilities

Video from PTV