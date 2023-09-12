Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Cagayan, aftershocks expected

This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 6.4 quake in Cagayan. Phivolcs.

MANILA -- A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Cagayan early Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 7:03 p.m. and had a depth of ten kilometers. Its epicenter was located 26 kilometers northwest of Dalupiri Island.

Phivolcs said no damages are expected due to the quake, but it may cause aftershocks.

Intensity IV was felt in Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity IV - Aparri, Gonzaga, Cagayan; Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Intensity III - Penablanca, Cagayan; Sinait, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II - Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity I - Casiguran, Aurora; Candon, Narvacan, Tagudin, Ilocos Sur;

