This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude 6.4 quake in Cagayan. Phivolcs.

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) -- A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Cagayan early Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 7:03 p.m. and had a depth of 41 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 22 kilometers northeast of Dalupiri Island.

The quake may cause aftershocks and damage, Phivolcs said in an updated bulletin.

INTENSITIES

Intensity V was felt in Bacarra, Bangui, Burgos, Laoag City, Pagudpud, Paoay, Pasuquin, and San Nicolas in Ilocos Norte.



Intensity IV was felt in Luna, Apayao; Batac City, Batac, Currimao, and Pinili in Ilocos Norte; and Claveria, Enrile, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, and Santa Praxedes in Cagayan.

The following areas felt the quake at Intensity III:

Bucay, Lacub, Lagayan, and San Juan in Abra

Banayoyo, Bantay, Burgos, Caoayan, San Emilio, San Esteban, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Santa Cruz, Santiago, Sigay, and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur

Solana, Cagayan

Santo Domingo in Nueva Ecija

Intensity II was felt in Dolores, La Paz, Luba, Pidigan, and Tubo in Abra; Narvacan, Santa, and Santa Maria in Ilocos Sur; and Aparri, Cagayan.

Intensity I was felt in San Isidro, Abra; Candon City and Tagudin in Ilocos Sur; and Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, and Santa Ana in Cagayan.

Phivolcs also said that the following Instrumental Intensities were recorded in a number of areas:

Intensity IV - Laoag City and Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte; and Aparri and Gonzaga in Cagayan

Intensity III - Sinait and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur; and Peñablanca in Cagayan

Intensity II - Ilagan City in Isabela

Intensity I - Candon City, Narvacan, and Tagudin in Ilocos Sur; Camalaniugan in Cagayan; and Baler and Casiguran in Aurora.

Phivolcs initially reported that the quake measured magnitude 6.4 and that no damage was expected.

EFFECTS IN CALAYAN

In a Facebook post, the Calayan Municipal Information Office said that two children aged 12 and 13 were brought to the infirmary after a part of the concrete wall of their house hit them.

"Ligtas naman ang dalawang bata," the post read.

Mayor Joseph Llopis declared a suspension of classes in all levels on Wednesday in the entire municipality, including in the island barangays, to make way for the inspection of school buildings, the information office said.

"Napaulat na nagtamo ng malalaking cracks ang mga gusali ng Calayan High Scool main kaya ipinag-utos kaagad ni Mayor Jong Llopis ang inspection ng lahat ng gusali," it said.

NO TSUNAMI THREAT

Johnlery Deximo, Senior Science Research Specialist of Phivolcs, told TeleRadyo Serbisyo there is no threat of a tsunami as a result of the quake.

"However, ito pong lindol na nangyari ngayong gabi may generate unusual sea level disturbance na posibleng maobserbahan along the coasts near the epicenter, which is Calayan, Cagayan," he said.