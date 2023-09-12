Representatives from the trade, social welfare, and agriculture departments, and the local government of San Juan distribute cash aid to rice retailers affected by a price ceiling on the grain, at the Agora Market on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday said it asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to exempt from the election ban the P15,000 cash aid for small rice retailers.

Government agencies and officials are expected to be banned from distributing aid to the public several weeks before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30.

“Wala pa kaming exemption at this time. Following the law, we have to stop by the 15th. We filed an exemption, hopefully makuha namin yun,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in a briefing at Malacañang.

(We still do not have exemption at this time... Hopefully, we get it.)

“The President really wants to finish this at the soonest possible time. The directive to us is as simple as this: Finish the livelihood cash distribution as soon as possible,” he added.

The DSWD’s self-imposed deadline is set to lapse in a couple of days. But the agency has so far only delivered the cash aid to 474 rice retailers or less than 10 percent of the 5,942 target beneficiaries identified by the Department of Trade and Industry.

“Medyo maliit pa yung catchment natin pero sa mga susunod na araw hanggang sa [Sept.] 14 lalaki ito kasi simultaneous na ang payout natin sa lahat ng cities,” he said.

(Our catchment is still small but we hope this will increase until the 14th.)

The DSWD also needs to go back to several cities as some rice retailers could not claim the aid whiled they manned their stalls, Gatchalian said.

“Yung mga beneficiaries hindi pumupunta. These are micro rice entrepreneurs, naghahanapbuhay din sila,” the official said.

“Hindi ito malalaking retailers na may mga empleyado sila mismo ang nagtitinda sa mga shops nila,” he said.

(There are some beneficiaries who did not go since they were still working. These are not big retailers that have employees. They do the selling in their stalls.)

The DSWD and the Department of Trade and Industry are also working together to identify other rice sellers whose shops are not located inside markets, Gatchalian said.

So far, the DSWD has disbursed P7.5 million for rice sellers, while the agency’s total fund for its sustainable livelihood program still stands at P5.3 billion.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also heads the Department of Agriculture, earlier imposed a price ceiling on well-milled and regular-milled rice after the government suspected several rice traders of hoarding the staple grain to manipulate market prices.