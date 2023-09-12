Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac and Undersecretary Bernard Olalia issues a closure order against RTM Maritime Consultancy Services in Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Parañaque City on September 7, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday said it is prepared to handle its own confidential funds, after a lawmaker vowed to sponsor their inclusion in the agency's budget.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo previously advocated granting the agency confidential funds, which are meant for surveillance activities, to boost the agency's fight against illegal recruitment.

"Kung tayo ay bibigyan, nakahanda kami na tumanggap ng confidential funds. Bagamat sa ngayon ay wala kaming confidential funds pero ipinagpapatuloy namin, ginagampanan namin ang tungkulin at role namin," Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said in a televised briefing.

(We are ready to accept confidential funds if lawmakers would grant this to our agency. But even without confidential funds, we have been performing our duty at role.)

"Binibigay natin sa Senado 'yung karapatan nila — at siyempre, kung ano 'yung ibibigay na suporta sa atin, tayo ay gabay lamang at magbibigay tayo ng gabay doon sa mga tumutulong," he added.

(It is up to the Senate since, this is their right. We will continue our duty whatever their decision will be.)

While DMW is not asking for confidential funds, Olalia promised the agency would use the money to run after illegal recruiters and scammers should Congress grant them those funds.

"Makakatulong yan sa pagkuha ng intelligence, makakakuha tayo ng kasamahan natin diyan na puwedeng tumulong lalong-lalo na makita natin kung sino-sino 'yung mga nagiging illegal recruiters at kung paano nila ginagawa 'yung kanilang modus operandi," he said.

(It can help us gather intelligence and see who these illegal recruiters really are and how they do their modus operandi.)

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) earlier scrapped DMW’s proposed P10-million confidential fund that was intended for against illegal recruiters and scammers victimizing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Tulfo said Monday said that he is wiling to sponsor from P20 million to P50 million in confidential funds for DMW with the expectation that it would deliver results.

But Sen. JV Ejercito said it would be better to give DMW more regular funding to help it do its work instead of granting confidential funds.



Requests for confidential and intelligence funds he stressed, must only come from security-related government agencies.

The use of confidential funds is subject to audit and must be reported quarterly to the President, the Senate president, the House speaker and the department secretary of the government agency granted the money.

