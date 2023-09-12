Arroyo urged ex-president Duterte to return to politics: Bong Go

Sen. Bong Go, former president and now Deputy House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former president Rodrigo Duterte and Senate President Vicente Sotto III. Photo from Senator Bong Go's Facebook page.

Former president and Deputy House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has urged former president Rodrigo Duterte to return to politics during a brief talk between the 2 presidents at Cardinal Santos Hospital over the weekend.

Senator Bong Go said he accompanied Duterte on a scheduled routine check-up when the Arroyo-Duterte talks happened.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Right after the annual medical check-up, Duterte and Go were invited by the former president for a dinner. The 2 met with Arroyo, former Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Go said the talk between Arroyo and Duterte lasted about 15 minutes.

“Doon ko po nasaksihan at nagusap sila na hinihikayat ni dating Pangulong Gloria Macapagal Arroyo si dating Pangulong Duterte na maging active muli sa pulitika, maybe by running for national office bilang isang senador ngunit ang sagot naman ni Pangulong Duterte ay nag smile lang po siya tulad ng dati kokunsultahin niya po ang kanyang pamilya,” said Go.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The senator said it is up to former president Duterte to decide on his political plans.

The conversation between Sotto and Duterte was arranged by Medialdea, Go said. The meeting lasted for about an hour.