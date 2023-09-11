Allen Capuyan no longer NCIP chief, but still part of commission

MANILA - Retired colonel Allen Capuyan has stepped down from his position as chairperson of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), but he remains part of the commission as representative of Regions 11 and 13, according to newly appointed NCIP Chairperson Jennifer Sibug-Las.



Lawmakers sought commitment from Sibug-Las and other NCIP commissioners on their independence from Capuyan.



“Can I have a commitment from you that you will be different from the previous chairman?” Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District Rep. Wilter Palma asked.



“To the commissioners who are here, can we also have a commitment that you would be independent and not beholden to the previous chair? Because he is still part of the commission. He might influence whatever decision,” he added.



“It’s a great privilege and a great honor to be serving the millions of indigenous peoples in the country, so whatever happened in the past that were not workable for the indigenous peoples, in my time, as a daughter of the late Datu Joseph Sibug, the first sectoral representative of the indigenous cultural communities, indigenous peoples in the 9th Congress, I would dedicate my life to make changes that would benefit and that would help the indigenous peoples reach for and achieve their dreams and aspirations to be fully, genuinely recognized and be empowered,” Sibug-Las replied.



“I believe that as the chairperson of the agency, together with the other commissioners and as a collegial body, we will act according to our mandate, independently, and with no other influence that will affect the mandate that is given to us,” she added.



Other NCIP commissioners also gave their commitment to be independent and work for the best interest of indigenous peoples.



Last year, the House Committee on Appropriations deferred for a week the consideration of NCIP’s budget due to Capuyan’s alleged red-tagging of indigenous peoples and progressive groups.

Albay First District Rep. Edcel Lagman said the commission dabbled in activities that are not within its mandate, using its meager funds.

Capuyan wrote a letter to lawmakers to explain the matter. Capuyan was not present during Monday’s budget hearing due to a “very important travel to Korea”.



The House panel terminated Monday night the deliberations on the proposed 2024 budget for the NCIP.

