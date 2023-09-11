Home  >  News

596 pass Real Estate Appraisers board exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2023 01:01 AM

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Monday announced that 596 out of 849 passed the Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination given this month.

Maureen Grace Cruz Usacdin of Lyceum of Alabang topped the exams with a 91.50 percent rating.

Trisha Amber Tan Ong Hian Huy, also from Lyceum of Alabang, placed second with a rating of 90.50 percent, while John Joseph Zosa Kagatan of the University of Mindanao-Davao City placed third with a 90 percent rating.

Here are the successful examinees


