596 pass Real Estate Appraisers board exam

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Monday announced that 596 out of 849 passed the Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination given this month.

Maureen Grace Cruz Usacdin of Lyceum of Alabang topped the exams with a 91.50 percent rating.

Trisha Amber Tan Ong Hian Huy, also from Lyceum of Alabang, placed second with a rating of 90.50 percent, while John Joseph Zosa Kagatan of the University of Mindanao-Davao City placed third with a 90 percent rating.





Here are the successful examinees.



