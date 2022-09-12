President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at the Malacañan Palace on August 11, 2022 during the oath-taking of officials of the League of Provinces of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of the Office of the President Facebook page.



MANILA - It is difficult to talk about President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s 65th birthday celebration, his first as the country's leader, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Monday.

Asked by reporters at a Malacanang press briefing regarding Marcos' plans for his birthday Tuesday, Cruz-Angeles initially said, "As for his birthday celebration, siyempre, mahirap mag-discuss."

(Of course, it's difficult to discuss his birthday celebration.)

Pressed if there will be a party or special gathering in the palace, she said, "I have no instructions to announce anything. Kayo naman, minsan, sensitive yung mga ganyan."

(It's sometimes sensitive to talk about such matters.)

She then said, "I have no information as to whether or not there’s going to be a birthday celebration. However, we can safely assume that the president is going to mark it."

"That's the official statement," she added.

According to her, how the occasion will be celebrated is a matter that will be announced at a later date.

In July, the Marcos family and their supporters celebrated former First Lady Imelda's 93rd birthday at Malacañang’s Rizal Hall, which is usually used for state dinners and other official assemblies.

While Marcos’ camp asserted that government funds were not used in the gathering that featured performances from national artists, critics argued that taxpayers are still footing the bill for the Palace’s utilities.

Imelda has been known for throwing lavish parties during the incumbency of her husband, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The term "imeldific" - which means "ostentatiously extravagant, sometimes to the point of vulgarity" - was coined after the Philippines' former first lady.

Marcos Jr.'s sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, defended what she said was a "simple family and friends get-together" in Malacanang last July 2.

"Well, nag-merienda lang. Siyempre 'yung nanay ko, 93 na, matanda na. 'Pag sinabing party na parang yugyugan, hindi ganun, kasi they’re also ancient. But yes, we had a get-together, very simple merienda, with a small recital of old friends and scholars," Imee told reporters days after the gathering.

The senator said no public funds were used for the event.

"I don’t think that’s the case. I’m sure everyone brought food as a matter of fact. It was quite funny. At saka libre naman lahat ng produkto. Bawal ba yun? Di ko alam. Kasi nagbi-birthday party rin ako nung bata ako doon eh. Bawal ba yun?" she had said.

Last month, the Marcos family threw a surprise birthday party for current First Lady Liza Marcos in a private residence.

Cruz-Angeles said after Imelda's 93rd birthday party that Marcos Jr. will "adhere to law" when holding celebrations in Malacañang.

"We assure you that the President will adhere to law. And so that is the presumption," she told reporters when asked for an assurance that government funds will not be used for parties of the Marcos family held in the Palace.

"The president (inaudible) no directive in excess of anything that is written in the law," she added.

