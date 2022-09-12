What senators say about optional mask use outdoors

MANILA — At least 3 members of the Senate expressed opposing views regarding President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Executive Order No 3, which allows voluntary use of face masks in open areas.

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate health and demography committee, expressed his confidence that the Inter-Agency Task Force's (IATF) recommendation to observe an optional facemask wearing in open areas was studied well by experts.

But Go still encourages people to continue wearing face masks even in open areas.

"Hinihikayat ko pa rin po ang ating mga kababayan na kung hindi naman po discomfort on your part na magsuot ng mask ay magsuot na rin po ng inyong mask. Delikado pa po," Go said.

(I'm encouraging Filipinos, if it's not causing discomfort on your part, to still wear face masks. It's still dangerous out there.)

The also urged the public to get booster shots against COVID-19, and for authorities to intensify their information drive to educate the public about the benefits of getting vaccinated against the illness.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, on the other hand, said allowing people to wear face masks outdoors on a voluntary basis will help in enlivening the country's business climate again.

But facemask wearing should remain as a must in enclosed areas, Ejercito, author of the Universal Health Care Act, stressed.

"I would think 'yung indoors siguro, 'yung airconditioned places mas prudent pa rin if we wear a face mask," he said.

(I would like to think if you're indoors like in airconditioned places it's prudent if we still wear face masks.)

Those "indoors," he clarified, must include enclosed establishments, public transport, and even private vehicles.

For Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, who contracted COVID-19 along with his family, whether indoors or outdoors, he would still use a face mask.

"Personally hindi pa, ayoko pa, pero may basis sila bago sila nagdesisyon kasi takot ako eh. Nagka-COVID na buong pamilya ko kaya magma-mask (pa rin) ako pag nasa labas," Dela Rosa said.

(Personally I can't give up masks because I'm scared, but I believe they have a basis for the new policy. My entire family has had COVID that's why I'm still wearing a mask when outside.)

