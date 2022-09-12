The UP Oblation is lit up at the start of the Pag-iilaw 2020 on Nov. 27, 2020 in UP Diliman. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) has announced the opening for nominations of its next school president.

In a statement issued Sunday, UP said its highest policy-making body, the Board of Regents (BOR), opened nominations for the premier state university's 22nd president.

The next president will succeed lawyer Danilo Concepcion, who was elected into the post in 2016 and is set to end his term on Feb. 9, 2023.

UP said its president would serve a 6-year term as chief academic officer, head of the university faculty, and chief executive officer.

According to UP, nominees must have the following minimum requirements:

Hold a Master’s degree; doctorate preferred

Have substantial academic experience at the tertiary level

Should be able to serve the full term of 6 years before reaching the age of 70

With no conviction for administrative or criminal offenses

Must possess administrative and managerial experience at the senior level

The UP BOR's search committee will accept nominations from Sept. 12 until 5 p.m. of Sept. 14.

The next UP president will deal with the resumption of full in-person classes despite a possible cut on the school's 2023 budget.

