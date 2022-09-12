PNP chief explains approach vs crime amid criticism

QUEZON CITY — The Philippines' top cop said on Monday that he will lead the police force according to the needs and demands of the time, and not according to the wishes of a former police chief who espoused a tough stance in dealing with criminals.

"Pag ang isang kriminal, pinatay n'yo na, you just ended 'yung suffering nya at that very instance," Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.

(If you kill a criminal, you just ended their suffering at that very instance.)

"But when we start investigating, filing cases, and arresting this criminal and place them behind bars, if they still have 30 years to live in this world, sa araw-araw po na paggising po nila, araw-araw po nilang pinagsisisihan ang krimen na nagawa po nila sa ating taong bayan (every day they will wake up regretting the crime the made against Filipinos)," he added.

Azurin made the statement after reporters sought his comment on Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa's remark that cops should be more proactive in going after criminals amid an apparent spike in kidnapping cases in the country.

"Ang advice ko sa kanila is unahan nila, they must be proactive. At kasi, everything boils down to perception eh. Nung perception ng tao ay ganito, kasi wala silang nakikita kumbaga na agresibong counter-action dito sa mga nangyayari, then sabihin ng tao na parang kulang sa motivation ating kapulisan, parang malamya," said Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief who led the war on drugs during the Duterte administration.

(My advice to the police is that they must be proactive because everything boils down to perception. People's perception is that they don't see an aggressive counter-action to these crimes, that's why they see the police force as weak.)

"Panahon ang nagsasabi kung ano ang lider na kailangan po natin," said Azurin.

(Time will determine what kind of leader we need.)

Azurin, however, agrees with the position that police officers need to defend themselves when the situation calls for it.

"Pag ang kriminal ay lumaban, very basic naman siguro 'yun na tatanggapin na lang ba ng pulis yung mga bala? Definitely, they also have to defend themselves," he said.

(If a criminal retaliates, are they just going to stand there? Definitely, they also have to defend themselves.)

"Pero 'yung tayo pa mag-instigate, wag naman. Wag naman, hindi po 'yun ang mandato natin bilang pulis."

(But we should not instigate a climate of fear. That's not in our mandate.)

Azurin maintains there is no need to renew the police's strategy, and calls on every police officer to simply do their job.

"Ang guidance po natin sa mga pulis ay gawin natin nang tama 'yung trabaho natin. Ever since naman 'yan ang marching orders ng ating… ng mga liderato, ng mga past leaders natin, gawin natin nang tama ang trabaho natin," said Azurin.

(What we tell our police officers is that they just do what's right. Ever since that is the marching order... coming from the leadership, from past leaders to just do the right thing.)

