

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has named lawyer Norman Garcera Tansingco as the chief of the Bureau of Immigration, Malacanang said Monday.

Tansingco replaces Rogelio Gevero Jr. who served as officer-in-charge of the bureau.

Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez formally notified Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla regarding Tansingco's appointment on Monday, based on documents released to the media.

Last month, Marcos ordered an investigation after a supposed appointment paper for a new immigration chief circulated on social media.

Authorities subsequently issued subpoenas to three personalities who "may shed light" on the alleged forgery of Marcos' signature and government seal in the purported appointment paper.

