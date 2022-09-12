Typhoon Inday is moving slowly away from the Philippines, the state weather agency said. PAGASA

MANILA — Typhoon Inday further weakened as it moved away from the Philippines Monday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said, adding it was monitoring a new tropical depression.

Inday was 465 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing 150 kph winds near the center and up to 185 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Moving northward "slowly", Inday is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday night, said the weather agency.

Inday "is unlikely to directly bring heavy rains in the country," it added.

But localized thunderstorms and localized rain showers are possible for 1 or 2 hours in the afternoon, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression was spotted 1,815 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 10 a.m., he said.

It may enter PAR on Tuesday and will be called Josie, or it could continue moving northwestward and stay out of the Philippine area, Badrina said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.