DBM: More than 100 still unorganized courts

MANILA — The House Justice committee on Monday passed 11 new bills creating additional branches of courts in different parts of the country.

However, it took a representative from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to remind lawmakers of funding concerns and the pendency of more than 100 still unorganized courts.

The House panel passed House bills 56, 115, 146, 244, 325, 413, 465, 477, 1597, 1717 & 3272 creating additional courts in areas such as Leyte, Bukidnon, Dinagat Islands, Cavite, Laguna and Davao City without any opposition from lawmakers and agencies such as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Public Attorneys Office (PAO).

It was only after the bills were passed that the comment of the DBM representative was sought.

“For the DBM po, we interpose no objection sa proposals po to create additional courts. We just would like to mention, Ma’am, ‘yun pong funding implications na kaakibat nitong creation natin,” the DBM representative said.

“We suggest that the other bills be amended to also include the same provisions such as ‘funds necessary for the operations of the courts proposed to be created shall be appropriated and released upon the the actual organization of the courts and the appointment of its personnel’,” she added.

Citing data from the Supreme Court Management Office as of June 30, 2022, the DBM representative said that out of 2,671 authorized courts nationwide, only 2,504 have been organized so far, leaving 167 still unorganized even if funds for personal services, which goes to salaries and wages of workers, have been released.

“And these unorganized courts, the PS requirements po na-release na rin po, P1,472,161,186,” she said.

The disclosure prompted House committee vice chair Jonathan Flores to ask where the funds went and why the courts are still unfilled when the funds have been provided.

Court Administrator Raul Villanueva explained that 301 of the newly created courts have already been organized and the rest of the appointments are going through the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), which screens applicants to the Judiciary.

“For some vacancies alone in Regions 3 and 4, your honors, there are about 800 applicants your honors so that’s how difficult it is your honors to really fill up these vacancies,” he said, adding that less than 80 positions are at stake at least in Region 3.

“But nonetheless the JBC is doing its level best to be able to address all of these vacancies,” he added.

Villanueva pointed out that nearly 200 courts are in fact “unfunded.”

“The Supreme Court already transmitted the request to DBM for funding, for inclusion in the NEP (National Expenditure Plan), but unfortunately, some of these have not yet been included your honors even for the 2023 NEP your honors,” he said.

“But nonetheless, we are still pushing for these to be funded so we can fill them up already. The Office of the Court Administrator is committed to fill all these vacancies your honors,” he added.

Flores said lawmakers should recommend that they allot money to courts only once branches are organized, citing his experience in Bukidnon where a 2013 law creating 4 branches only ended up with 2.

Asked what took the Judiciary so long, Villanueva explained that in the case of Bukidnon, there were not enough facilities to house the new courts, reiterating his plea to lawmakers that all bills creating new courts should also factor in the facilities to house them.

“Usually when courts are created, the budget we usually get is usually for personnel services and not for the construction of halls of justice,” he said.

“If there’s one thing we would like to push for — give due consideration for the facilities. We cannot just create courts without the facilities,” he added.

At present, of the 1,100 halls of justice across the country, only around 370 are owned by the Supreme Court. There are around 2,700 courts nationwide.

But Flores scored the Office of the Court Administrator for even suggesting to create more courts than originally intended by some lawmakers.

“If we are that quick to recommend these number of courts, maybe we should also endeavor to make sure that the courts that we created are filled and that the budget released by the DBM be properly used as it is intended,” he said.

Another lawmaker, SAGIP Party-List Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, asked if there’s really a need to create more courts.

But Villanueva insisted they act with factual bases.

“When we agree to the creation of new courts, we base on factual grounds. We base it on the caseload. Indeed, there are stations na konti lang po. We have a few compared to other stations. That’s why, with respect to others with big caseloads, your honors, we always agree, based on our factual finding,” he said.

In the same hearing, the Court Administrator updated lawmakers on the status of 3 laws specifically affecting the Judiciary.

Villanueva said they are in the process of finalizing the implementing rules and regulations of the Judiciary Marshals Act (RA 11691) which aims to provide protection to members of the Judiciary, judicial personnel and court assets. They expect to name officials by next year.

Meanwhile, 40 out of 150 positions under the Judges-at-Large Act (RA 11459) have been filled, 10 are waiting for appointment from Malacañang while the rest are being processed by the JBC.

The Supreme Court is also implementing Republic Act 11576 which amended the Judiciary and Reorganization Act (BP 129), expanding the jurisdiction of first-level courts like the municipal and metropolitan trial courts in some claims to P2 million, which are subject to summary procedure.

Money claims below P1 million, meanwhile, are subject to rules on small claims.

