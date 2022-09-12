A man buys salt from a store in Barangka St. in Mandaluyong on Aug. 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday said it was reviewing legislation that might be considered as “barriers” to achieving food security, a priority program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also heads the Department of Agriculture.

Food security was the general topic in the Sept. 12 Marcos Cabinet meeting as “there are quite many overlaps, so all departments will be working together on the policy review, assessment review, and proposals,” said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

“Those that were identified for possible policy review and legislation are the barriers to efficient transportation, red tape, 'yung permit systems natin to make it more efficient,” she said in a press conference.

“We’re also looking at a review of policy and possible legislation to balance importation with local production and to address the issues of over and under production,” she said.

The meeting on food security did not focus on a particular crop or type of meat, Cruz-Angeles said.

“Today’s Cabinet meeting was primarily to address the issues of, the efficiency of our, for instance, transport of food, getting from the farm to the market, balancing our imports with local production and so on,” she said.

“There are several proposals, many of which we’ll be happy to announce at a later date once we have all the details,” she said.

Marcos earlier tapped Indonesian officials to aid the Philippines’ fisheries sector, saying he “could not accept” that the archipelagic country was importing fish to address local supply woes.

The Marcos administration is also trying to solve alleged hoarding and price manipulation of sugar that led to a supposed “artificial” shortage of the sweetener.

