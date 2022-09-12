Watch more News on iWantTFC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led Canada in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth III, who was also Canada's head of state.

As the Canadian flag was flown at half-mast in government buildings, Trudeau paid a touching tribute to the Queen.

"As her 12th Canadian Prime Minister, I’m having trouble believing that my last sit-down with her was my last. I will so miss those chats," Trudeau shared. "She was one of my favorite people in the world and I will miss her so."

News of the Queen's passing saddened both Filipinos and Canadians alike.

"I feel so sad because she is a great loss to the world. She's a great mother, a role model and of course the Queen of Canada, so I feel so sad at her death and I pray for her," Filipino Canadian Marie Garcia said.

The British Store in Surrey, BC became an unlikely place of comfort for older Canadians.

Store owner Vicky He, whose husband is British, said many memorabilia items like the waving Queen Elizabeth doll sold out a few hours after the monarch died as customers wanted something to remind them of the Queen.

"The queen being there a long time, she’s always been the British people’s mentoring support and now, everybody feels like lost a family member. She’s the grandma of everyone," He noted.

With the Queen’s death, concerns were also raised about the many possible changes that will happen to Canada under King Charles III.

One such change is replacing the reference to 'Queen' with 'King' on the oath of allegiance for future Canadian citizens.

"Nakaka-worry lang since ako rin, I’m planning to apply for citizenship, for Canadian. I’m not sure kung i-wait ko ba yung changes na yun to happen or to just apply right away before it happens," Filipino Canadian Myra Zuniga said.

(I'm worried since me, too, I'm planning to apply for citizenship, for Canadian. I'm not sure if I should wait for these changes to happen.)

Meanwhile, Canadians are split on whether or not the country should still stay with the monarchy under King Charles.

Canada will observe a 10-day period of mourning followed by a national commemorative ceremony to mark the Queen's death.

The half-masting of flags will end when the sun sets on the day of the Queen's funeral.