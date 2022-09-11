MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Sunday urged the public to continue wearing face masks inside public transportation vehicles amid the government's plan to ease the use of the protective gear in outdoor settings.

In a statement, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said he favors the use of face masks while inside PUVs.

He also encouraged the public to continue observing the following health and safety protocols:

Do not talk or make phone calls

Do not eat

Keep public utility vehicles well ventilated

Conduct frequent disinfection

No passengers with COVID-19 symptoms are to be allowed inside the public transportation

Observe appropriate physical distancing

"Our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is showing signs that we are making improvements in bringing down the number of cases. But the virus is still around, it is not over yet," Bautista said.

"We need to remain vigilant especially in public areas, until such time that we have totally won against the COVID-19," he added.

Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said public transportation might be exempted from the eased use of face masks in outdoor places, considering that PUVs tend to be often crowded.

"Well, when we talk about public transportation, we talk about a crowded place. So, it’s about a crowded setting. So, kapag nakita natin iyan, hindi natin dapat isama, nonetheless, kasi kapag tiningnan din natin, parang indoor din siya, especially LRT, MRT," she said last week.

"So siguro po, iyan po ay magiging exempted from that voluntary nature, because we expect that transport areas or iyong mga sinasakyan nating pampubliko ay laging siksikan," she added.

According to Vergeire, wearing of face masks would be made voluntary in open spaces like parks or when walking on the street.

"Well, the outdoors would always be those places which are open, katulad po noong mga parke, katulad po noong mga pinupuntahan natin. Halimbawa, naglalakad tayo sa daan, wala naman tayong masyadong katabi – these are outdoors and these are well ventilated, walang masyadong tao," she said.

"Ang kailangan nating tingnan, iyong outdoor place where mayroong crowding, maraming tao at saka pangit ang bentilasyon. Minsan may outdoor, tapos puno ng tao, tapos mayroon pa siyang structure, although bukas naman sa side. Hindi iyon well-ventilated kapag ganoon."

Vergeire said the government will soon release guidelines about the voluntary wearing of face masks once approved by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The optional use of face mask in open spaces will be implemented "soon" after Marcos signs the policy.

As of Sept. 9, at least 72.7 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom 18.5 million have received their booster shots.

