Children, ages 5 to 11, receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose during an inoculation drive at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta City in Quezon City on Feb. 20, 2022.

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday said it was still waiting for experts' go signal for the COVID-19 vaccination of children under 5 years old.

At present, only those age 5 and above are eligible to get COVID-19 jabs in the Philippines.

“We still do not have any recommendations coming from our experts for the COVID-19 vaccination of less than 5 years old among the population,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“The health technology assessment is already ongoing, and we already have FDA (Food and Drug Administration) applications ongoing for 0-4 years old vaccines for COVID-19. We will be submitting data,” she during House deliberations on the DOH's 2023 budget.

Around 2.39 percent of COVID-19 infections in the country or 93,054 were recorded among 4-year-olds and younger, data from the DOH showed.

Iloilo Third District Rep. Lorenz Defensor noted that the US Food and Drug Administration had already authorized the use of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 jabs for this age group.

Defensor said he hoped the Philippines "can expedite our policy" on the vaccination of the youngest children.

"Preschools have opened. We have a relaxed mask policy. I do not want to see that our vaccines have expired, 20 million have expired," he said during DOH's budget deliberations.

"If the makers of the vaccines that we use here are already vaccinating children 6 months and above, there is no reason for us to delay any further. We all have children, I have children. They also need protection since the economy is now more open, our health protocols have relaxed."

