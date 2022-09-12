DepEd to address classroom shortage in Siquijor school

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Education will look into the concerns raised by teachers in a public school in Siquijor, the agency's chief Vice President Sara Duterte said Sunday.

"Ipinaabot sa atin ng mga guro ang kakulangan nila sa mga pasilidad gaya ng classroom para sa primary education, Alternative Learning System Center, silid-aralan para sa Special Education (SPED) students, at ang covered gym," Duterte said in a Facebook post following a visit over the weekend in the province.

(The teachers told us about their shortage in facilities like classrooms for primary education, the Alternative Learning System Center, classrooms for Special Education students, and a covered gym.)

"Tatalakayin namin ang mga ito, kasama ang iba pang mga opisyal ng DepEd (Department of Education) sa Central Office," she added.

(We will discuss these with other officials at the DepEd Central Office.)

Duterte went to Siquijor as the province celebrated its 50th founding anniversary.

In her Facebook post, she thanked teachers who welcomed her and joined her in a dialogue.

She also said she handed out 2,400 "PagbaBAGo" bags that contain school supplies, talked to parents, and distributed some 5,000 food packs.

"Hinikayat din natin ang mga magulang na planuhing mabuti ang kanilang pamilya upang mapaniguro na mabibigay nila ang mga kinakailangang suporta sa kanilang mga anak lalo na ang pagpapatapos sa pag-aaral," Duterte wrote.

(We are encouraging parents to carefully plan their families to ensure that they can provide the necessary support for their children, especially so they can finish their studies.)

Siquijor is the fifth province to have received goods from the "pagbaBAGo campaign," which the Office of the Vice President launched when Duterte assumed office.

Last week, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa assured that the agency would prioritize the construction of more school buildings and classrooms as overcrowding remained a problem at the start of the new school year.

