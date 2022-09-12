4-day work week, parking buildings: How do you solve a problem like Manila traffic?

MANILA - The City of Manila is open to policies from the national government to help ease traffic congestion and improve worker productivity amid complaints of heavy traffic from its residents and those passing through the country's capital.

"Tuluy-tuloy ang ating lungsod na ayusin at tulungan na maging smooth-flowing [ang daloy ng trapiko]. It may not be mabilis, pero sinusubukan natin na patuloy ang pag-abante ng trapiko sa lungsod, mabagal man, makakarating sa paroroonan ang mga tao," Office of the Mayor of Manila Spokesperson and Communications Head Atty Priscilla Marie 'Princess' Abante said on Monday.

(We are continuously trying to ease traffic congestion. Solutions may not be as fast as we might hope, but we can assure you that you will be able to get to your destination eventually.)

Discussions to pursue the 4-day work week have been underway since the past administration, Abante said, but officials have yet to come to a decision, especially since most services are provided in Manila City.

"The city council can definitely look into this, I'm not so sure how the scope can be covered, because we cannot just cover private institutions. Maybe as a matter of policy it can be encouraged," Abante said.

She said that they are working to make sure even smaller roads and side streets are open and passable to motorists, especially in the advent of digital maps which allow drivers to opt for routes away from main thoroughfares.

Beyond the suspension of the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP), the City of Manila is adding more traffic enforcers to help keep the flow of traffic going, especially during rush hour.

Roads in need of repair would require the attention of either national government agencies or the local government depending on whether the road in question is a national road or not.

Continuous constructions for infrastructure projects require heavy vehicles and equipment which cause more abuse to the roads, but Abante assured that maintenance for these roads are consistent.

Road repairs overlapping with water system and supply repairs will inevitably exacerbate traffic congestion, Abante said.

"'Yung mga lubak kasi is part of wear and tear, lalo na sa areas na maraming dumadaan na trucks, that really causes a lot of wear and tear on the road. Our Department of Engineering are always looking out sa pagpaayos niyan, kaya lang minsan nagkaka-sabay-sabay," Abante said.

(Potholes are a result of wear and tear, and our engineering department is continuously on the lookout for those. However, some repairs overlap with other maintenance work.)

The Manila City government recognizes the importance of parking management in easing traffic congestion, but admits it has yet to identify possible areas which can be turned into parking spaces.

"Ideally sana magkaroon tayo ng parking building sa City of Manila, kaya lang nakita n'yo naman ang ating lungsod, puno na talaga," Abante said.

(Ideally we should have parking buildings in Manila City, but we don't have the space for it.)

Abante said that the city government welcomes private land being opened to be turned into parking spaces to help clear roads from obstructions and make more space for traffic.

Abante hopes residents can extend more patience, and recommended better time management by leaving earlier to avoid experiencing traffic congestion on their way to work and school.

"We will continue to coordinate with the different national agencies to help make our public utilities and public commuting easier for our commuters, to encourage them to use public transportation instead of private vehicles," Abante said.

The Manila City government is also trying to clear sidewalks to make the city more walkable.



