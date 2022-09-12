Residents have their babies immunized in Marikina City. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Around 1 million children under age 1 in the country have yet to receive any vaccine against diseases, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, if these children are not immunized, a measles outbreak could be impending.

“During this pandemic period that we had, we now have around 1 million children less than one year old, who are unvaccinated in the country," she told the House Committee on Appropriations during the deliberation of the DOH’s proposed budget for 2023 Monday.

The Philippines is among 10 countries with lowest immunization rate of children in the world, she said.

“Mayroon din pong impending measles outbreak kung hindi po natin mapunan ‘yung pangangailangan ng mga bata ngayon,” Vergeire added.

The health official said the workforce among health workers were divided between COVID-19 and regular programs.

The DOH said it has identified strategies for the immunization of unvaccinated infants. It sought the help of medical societies and other groups for the vaccine rollout.

“We have already identified strategies, like supplemental immunization activities. We have harnessed the cooperation of our medical societies, medical pediatric society,” Vergeire said.

RELATED VIDEO