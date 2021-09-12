File photos of Vice President Leni Robredo (Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News) and Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque (Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo)

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday did not mince words when asked about Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque’s behavior toward a group of doctors shown in a recently leaked video.

Roque drew flak after he was caught on video lambasting a group of doctors during a recent IATF meeting while discussing COVID quarantine regulations. He apologized after health workers took offense at his behavior.

“Okay lang na di ka agree. Pero wala kang karapatan na mam-bully, mambastos,” Robredo said in her weekly radio program when asked about Roque's outburst.

(It's okay to disagree. But you have no right to bully, disrespect them.)

“Kung merong tao na kausap mo na iba ang paningin sa mga bagay, wala kang karapatan na mag-react the way Secretary Roque did."

(If you're talking to people who have a different point of view, you have no right to react the way Secretary Roque did.)

Robredo said meetings like these were important to harmonize views coming from different sectors so government can find solutions.

“Ang mga doktor na nandoon… nire-represent nila ang sektor nila kasi sila ang nangangalaga ng mga may sakit, sila na ang matagal nang nagsasakripisyo… Kung ayaw mong makinig ng contrary opinion, 'wag ka nang pumunta doon,” she said.

(The doctors there represent their sector who cares for the sick, who have been sacrificing for so long...If you don't want to hear contrary opinion, don't attend the meeting.)

Roque is also the spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Despite contrary opinions, Robredo said the opposition does not want the government to fail.

“Parang sinasabi ni Secretary Roque na yung yung oposisyon daw, gustong mag-fail ang government. ‘Di ba kalokohan? Pag nag-fail ang government, pati oposisyon damay, 'di ba? Ang mga hanapbuhay natin, apektado. Kaligtasan natin, apektado. Sino ba naman ang gustong mag-fail ang gobyerno sa panahong ito?” she said.

(It's like Secretary Roque is saying the opposition wants government to fail, which is nonsense. If government fails, the opposition will fail too. Our livelihoods and safety will be affected. Who wants government to fail during these times?)

“Kahit kakarampot ang budget namin, ginagawa namin ang lahat, makatulong lang...Kung merong namumulitika, sila iyon,” she added.

(Even if our office's budget is small, we do everything we can to help. If anyone's politicking, it's them.)