Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA - Typhoon Kiko (international name: Chanthu) has slightly weakened as it moves away from the Philippines, heading toward Taiwan early Sunday morning, the state weather bureau said.

Kiko was packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 215 kph, as its center was located at 4 a.m. at 245 km north of Itbayat, Batanes, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

It was over the sea east of central Taiwan around that time, moving northward at 15 kph. It is forecast to move generally northward over the sea east of Taiwan and the East China Sea throughout the forecast period.

In its 11 p.m. advisory on Saturday, PAGASA said Kiko, located 145 kilometers north of Itbayat at the time, had maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

Power went out in Batanes on Saturday as Typhoon Kiko hit the province, which saw trees and utility posts toppled.

Kiko is projected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday afternoon or evening. While it is expected to weaken further, it will remain within typhoon category while in the PAR, PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 is hoisted over the northern portion of Batanes (Itbayat), while the northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Calayan Is., Panuitan Is.) and the rest of Batanes are under signal No. 1, according to PAGASA.

Heavy to intense, with at times torrential rains are expected over Batanes in the next 24 hours, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over Babuyan Islands due to Kiko.

PAGASA said rough to high seas (2.5 to 6.0 meters) will be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, making sea travel risky for all types of sea vessels.

It advised mariners advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside.

Kiko will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera. Administrative Region, and the western section of Central Luzon in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring occasional gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength over the coastal and upland/mountain areas of Northern Luzon that are not under wind signal, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa during the same period, it added.

The next tropical cyclone bulletin will be issued 11 a.m., Sunday.

RELATED VIDEO