Monsoon rains expected in northern Luzon even as 'Kiko' exits PAR

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA - Typhoon Kiko (international name: Chanthu) will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon even as it exited the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said Kiko left the PAR at 1:10 p.m., and is forecast to move generally north towards eastern China.

Kiko was packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 205 kph, moving north at 25 kph as its center was located at 4 p.m. at 525 km north of Itbayat, Batanes, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted, but PAGASA warned of occasional gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength over the coastal and upland areas of northern Luzon, central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Mimaropa due to the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

The southwest monsoon, enhanced by Kiko, may also bring monsoon rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the western section of central Luzon in the next 24 hours.

PAGASA likewise warned of hazardous surf conditions associated with high waves reaching the coast which may cause flooding in some low-lying coastal localities of Batanes.

Power went out in Batanes on Saturday as Typhoon Kiko hit the province, which saw trees and utility posts toppled.

