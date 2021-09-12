Looking for a voter registration site? This app's new feature can help

MANILA - A new feature in the Skay.ph app helps the public look for the nearest voter registration site.

App developer By Implication, said their commuting app Sakay.ph, has a new feature to help those interested in registering for the upcoming elections.

Called Sakay.ph Arturo, the new feature can be accessed through the app itself or through the website rehistro.sakay.ph.

Kenneth Yu, co-founder of By Implication, said they added the feature to help those who want to get registered.

"Ang daming barriers sa pagre-register... lockdowns, ang daming problema sa COVID ngayon. Isang malaking problema ng tao, 'Saan ako magre-register? Hindi ko alam ang proseso,'" Yu said.

(There are a lot of barriers in registration...lockdowns, there are a lot of issues with COVID right now. One big problem for people is "Where can I register?")

Once the app is accessed, one can just type their address or click "use current location".

The app will then display the locations of the nearest voter registration sites. One must take note of their cities in choosing the location.

The app will also show the address of offices and contact numbers.

There is also a checklist feature that will show the reminders before registration.

With the "Navigate with Sakay" feature, the app will show how a person can get to the location, including the fare.

Yu admitted that the changing quarantine restrictions have been a challenge for them.

"Effort po siya talaga (It takes real effort). We have a dedicated team who are really looking at news everyday, dino-double check," Yu said.

Based on the latest data from the Commission on Elections, 61 million have already registered to vote.

This number is expected to rise by 250,000 after voter registration has been allowed in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine.

- report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News