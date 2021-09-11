Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA—Typhoon Kiko continued to move north and was over the sea east of Taiwan as of late Saturday night, according to weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. advisory that Kiko was 145 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes.

It had maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 230 kph, moving north northeastward at 15 kph.

Storm Signal 2 was up in Batanes, while Babuyan Islands were under Storm Signal 1.

It was expected to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes. Moderate to heavy rains were expected over Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao, and Kalinga.

Kiko was seen to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next 24 hours.

The typhoon was expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday afternoon or evening.

