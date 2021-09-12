MANLA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said it has suspended the operations of its consular offices in Santiago City in Isabela province, and Tagum City in Davao del Norte after personnel there were infected with COVID-19.

The operations of DFA Consular Office (CO) in Tagum City, located at GMall of Tagum shopping center are suspended from Sept 10 to 14, while the DFA office in Robinsons Place Santiago in Isabela will be suspended from Sept. 13 to 17.

"Consular Offices personnel have been infected with COVID-19 and other personnel have been identified as close contacts. As such, the COs have temporarily suspended operations to conduct thorough disinfection of its premises and to comply with the isolation and quarantine guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases," the DFA said,

People with appointments at the Santiago office from Sept. 13-17 will receive an email providing them the details of their alternative passport appointment, the DFA said.

Meanwhile, affected applicants in Tagum City with appointments from Sept. 10-14 will be given new schedules from Sept. 15-24.

The DFA Tagum office will resume its regular operations on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

"The Department requests the public's continued understanding as it adheres to the prescribed measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of personnel and applicants. Likewise, the Department urges applicants to ONLY refer to the official DFA platforms for announcements and updates."