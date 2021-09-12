3 dead, 19 hurt after Jolina onslaught, NDRRMC confirms

Commuters traverse the flooded portion of Zapote Alabang Junction Las Pinas City on September 08, 2021 due to rains brought by severe Tropical STorm Jolina. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - At least three people died, while 19 were injured and four went missing during the onslaught of tropical storm Jolina last week, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirmed Sunday.

The council is verifying reports that 14 others died, five were hurt and three went missing, it said in a bulletin released 8 a.m.

Jolina, which reached typhoon category at its peak, prompted 7,533 families or 29,832 individuals to flee their homes. Of this number, 2,958 families or 11,212 persons took shelter in 181 evacuation centers, according to the NDRRMC.

The country's 10th storm this year left P628 million in agricultural damage in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Easter Visayas.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P57 million in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Western Visayas.

Typhoon Kiko, meantime, has so far displaced 1,231 families or 3,657 individuals from their homes.

Of this figure, 446 families or 1,563 persons stayed in 53 evacuation centers, while the rest took shelter in their relatives or neighbors' homes.

Kiko had devastated northern Luzon, particularly Batanes, toppling trees and utility posts.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday afternoon or evening and head toward Taiwan.

