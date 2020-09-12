DOTr to push thru with eased distancing rules in public transport Monday

Line to the EDSA-Carousel buses at the MRT-3 Quezon Avenue station reaches to Mother Ignacia Avenue on August 3, 2020 around 10:30 AM , a day before Metro Manila and nearby provinces are placed back to MECQ. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will push through with the easing of social distancing rules in public transport to accommodate more passengers starting Monday.

The guidelines approved by the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 provides that physical distancing in public transport will be adjusted to 0.75 meter from 1 meter.

This covers all modes of travel including land, sea, or air.

"Bagamat pinayagan na, minabuti ni Sec. Tugade na iimplement ito sa isang prudent at gradual na pamamaraan," said DOTr Undersecretary for Administrative Service Artemio Tuazon Jr. in a virtual presser on Saturday.

"Ang mga bagong protocol na ito ay ipatutupad na namin simula sa Lunes."

Tuazon said they have moved to reduce physical distancing in transport to accommodate more passengers especially in modern jeepneys and buses.

"Nakita namin na pwede namang liitan ang pagitan ng mga pasahero basta nandoon pa rin ang health protocols katulad ng face mask, face shield, handwashing, at thermal screening bago sumakay," he said.

This means that modern jeepneys can accommodate up to 3 more passengers, while buses can increase its capacity from only 24 or 25 passengers per trip to as many as 36.

The distancing can then be adjusted to 0.5 meters and later to 0.3 meters to "allow optimization of ridership."

Reduced social distancing will also be enforced in local railway systems including Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit.

Transportation Usec. TJ Batan said the Philippines is the only

country enforcing the 1-meter distancing protocol inside trains, according to international rail transport body UIC.

But aside from the observation of the UIC, Batan said they also based their recommendation on studies they made while riding the trains.

"Nagsimulate tayo gamit ang chalk dust kung ano talaga ang transmission rate na nangyayari sa loob ng isang bagon. Nandyan din ang mga health experts na nagpresent sa IATF ukol sa epekto ng ibang measures para makontrol ang pagkalat ng COVID-19," he said.

The eased guidelines will also allow more passengers to enter airports and seaports.

Most forms of public transport in Metro Manila were allowed to operate under general community quarantine but under reduced capacity to curb the possible transmission of the virus.