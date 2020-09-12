Pinoy pardoned in Kuwait for murder, walks free after 13 years

Philippine Embassy in Kuwait Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. and Consul General Mohd. Noordin Pendosina N. Lomondot (left) sends off former Filipino death row convict Bienvenido Espino (right) at the Kuwait International Airport on 30 August 2020. Espino was among the 314 overseas Filipinos on board the Embassy’s 14th chartered flight to Manila, which was arranged for those who wish to come home to the Philippines in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait

A Filipino who was sentenced to death in 2008 for killing his Filipina partner is now back in the Philippines after recently being granted clemency by Amir of Kuwait, the Philippine Embassy said.

Charge d’ Affaires and Consul General Noordin Pendosina Lomondot sent off Bienvenido Espino at the Kuwait International Airport on Aug. 30.

“I hope that OFW Espino will carry with him the experiences and lessons of the past as he starts a new life in the Philippines. I wish him well in his future endeavors,” Lomondot said in a press statement.

Lomondot said His Highness The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah pardoned Espino during the recently concluded Eid season, along with other Fiiipino detainees at the Sulaibiya Central Jail.

He thanked The Amir of Kuwait for granting clemency to Espino.

In 2008, Espino was found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging by the Kuwait Court of First for the murder of his Pinay parter in 2007. The decision was upheld by the Kuwaiti Court of Appeals in 2009 and by the Kuwait Court of Cessation that same year.

But Espino received a tanazul or letter of forgiveness from the family of the victim after settling the blood money for the crime and that led to the commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment in 2013.