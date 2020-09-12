Pemberton perpetually banned from Philippines after deportation: Immigration bureau

MANILA - Pardoned killer US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton will be forever banned in the Philippines following his deportation, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Saturday.

“It comes with the deportation. Lahat ng foreign national na dine-deport natin they are included in our blacklist, perpetual po ‘yan, ‘di na papayagang bumalik ng Pilipinas,” BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

(All deported foreigners are included in our perpetual blacklist. They will no longer be allowed to return to the Philippines.)

Pemberton killed transgender Jennifer Laude after they met at a bar while on a break from military exercises in the northern city of Olongapo in 2014. He admitted to choking Laude after finding out she had male genitals following an intimate act. Her body was found in an Olongapo City hotel, head slumped in a toilet bowl.

Duterte recently pardoned Pemberton, clearing all legal obstacles to the soldier's release, despite him serving just over half his 10-year sentence.

Pemberton's deportation date remains unknown, as offices are still processing his documents, said Sandoval.

“We are waiting din for the details of the flight schedule but we're hoping siguro within 1 o 2 days, so mga this weekend yun o possible early next week,” Sandoval said.

Aside from the flight details and travel documents, the immigration is also waiting for Pemberton’s clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“Walang fixed timeline sa implementation ng deportation. Kailangan lang po talaga na antayin ang mga dokumento,” she said.

(There is no fixed timeline in the implementation of deportation. We just need to wait for the documents.)

Once completed, Pemberton will be transferred to the airport from Camp Aguinaldo where he is detained.