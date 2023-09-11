Tulfo seeks confidential fund for DMW to go after illegal recruiters, scammers

Inbound Filipino passengers, mostly overseas workers from Bahrain, undergo safety protocols upon arriving at the NAIA Terminal 1 on December 29, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Raffy Tulfo moved Monday to grant the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) its own confidential fund.

The move was made months after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) scrapped DMW’s proposed P10 million confidential fund, which they intended to use in running after illegal recruiters and scammers victimizing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Tulfo said it’s time to arm the DMW with its needed fund to protect OFWs.

“Siguro panahon na para mabigyan ng confidential fund itong DMW. Why? Napakaraming illegal recruitment agency na dapat tugisin... Kaya karamihan ng OFWs pagdating dito wala nang pera, ubos ang pera dahil niloloko ng mga scammer,” Tulfo pointed out.

“DMW needs intel information para tugisin ang mga ito... Yung other government agencies nabibigyan ng confidential funds. Why not DMW? Mas kailangan nila 'yun,” he added.

Sen. Francis Tolentino then asked DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac if the agency needs and can handle confidential funds.

“In the past we have relied on law enforcement for the confidential funds, but with the wisdom of the Senate, pwede po. We had initially proposed in the Tier 1, a P10 million confidential fund pero hindi po naisama sa NEP (National Expenditure Program),” Cacdac said.

Tulfo then said that he will be wiling to sponsor either a P20 million or P50 million confidential fund for DMW, provided that will really deliver results.

DMW Undersecretary Maria Anthonette Allones quickly assured the Senate panel that they can properly utilize the budget and come up with good results.

But before the issue reached its final conclusion, Allones formally registered their agency's stand against having a confidential fund.

Such s stand, she said, was also the personal conviction of the late DMW Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople.

"I will be bereft of my personal honoring of Sec Toots if I don’t put this on record that when she was alive, she was against the taking in of confidential funds for the DMW because she believed that… if we work with law enforcement agencies, we will be able to do our mandate," Allones told the panel.

The DMW is originally seeking P29.488 billion next year, but was slashed by the DBM to P15.542 billion.



