Taal volcano puffs small columns of smoke on January 17, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Taal volcano in Batangas remains under Alert Level 1 despite belching sulfur dioxide in recent days and causing haze in nearby areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Monday.

The volcano has been on Alert Level 1 since July and this will not be upgraded while Taal's sulfur dioxide emission remained below a significant threshold, said Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol.

"'Yung sulfur dioxide emission ay umabot ng 2,371 tons per day… Wala pong masyadong lindol," Bacolcol said in a public briefing.

"Mababa lang po ito... May mga instances in the past na umaabot sa 20,000 tons per day," he said.

The volume of the volcanic gas only appears more significant due to thermal inversion, where a layer of warm air sits on top of cooler air, preventing it from rising, Bacolcol said.

Bacolcol said the elderly, pregnant women, children, and people with respiratory ailments should be extra cautious as volcanic smog could cause negative health effects.

"'Yung volcanic smog pag nalanghap… ng mga kababayan natin puwedeng ma-iritate 'yung mata nila, throat at respiratory track," he said.

"'Yung severity would depend on the gas concentration and the exposure," he added.

The Phivolcs chief also reminded the public to prepare emergency kits and remain vigilant in the event of quakes.