Ombudsman Samuel Martires gets sworn into office, Aug. 6, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA — Corruption cannot be solved through legislation, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said Monday, adding that the issue should be addressed through the country's educational system.

"We cannot solve corruption, as I've said, through the passage of laws. All I beg Congress is to pass is a law making it mandatory for good manners and right conduct (GMRC), a God-centered good manners and right conduct," Martires told the House Appropriations panel.

"Take out that God-centered good manners and right conduct aspect, you will be a failure," he added.

The country's chief graft buster also sympathized with politicians facing harassment lawsuits.

"Marami po niyan. Marami po niyan lalo na po pag mag-e-election. Kaya nga po nakakaawa din po ang mga katulad ninyong kawani ng gobyerno na nasa politika. Sa amin pong mga appointed lang wala naman hong mga ganiyang harassment suits. Karamihan ng mga harassment suits sa mga pulitiko po," Martires said.

The Ombudsman originally proposed a P6.7-billion budget for 2024 but only P5 billion was included in the 2024 National Expenditure Program that the Department of Budget and Management submitted to Congress.

