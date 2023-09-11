Habagat to continue affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

MANILA - Mindanao will continue to experience cloudy skies and scattered rains due to a weak southwest monsoon or habagat, the state weather bureau said Monday afternoon.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat is still affecting Mindanao, and will bring scattered rains in the area.

Zamboanga peninsula, northern Mindanao and Bukidnon may experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms Monday night, but will stop by early Tuesday morning, weather forecaster Benison Estareja said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area east of extreme northern Luzon.

As of 3 p.m., it was located 860 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. It is less likely to develop into a storm within the next 24 hours.

The trough of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Another LPA east of Visayas outside the Philippine area of responsibility has already dissipated, but there is another LPA that formed farther from the location of the previous LPA, and it is not expected to move closer or affect the weather in the country.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO