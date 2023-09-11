Watch more News on iWantTFC

A transport group urged the government to act on their petition for a provisional P1 fare hike for public utility vehicles (PUV), which they believe is better than the fuel subsidy promised by the government.

For Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP) Melecio "Boy" Vargas, although they are grateful for the government's support, they believe that a fuel subsidy is merely a "band-aid solution" to the problem.

"Band-aid solution lang po 'yan, pero kahit papaano po na ganoon, ay malaking tulong po yan sa mga katsuperan natin," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

ALTODAP, along with Pasang Masda and the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization, earlier requested a P5 increase in minimum fare and P1 for every succeeding kilometer following a series of oil price hikes.

They are also urging the government to decide on their petition for the provisional fare hike, which, according to Vargas, will be a big help for the drivers.

He also said that while they originally asked for a P5 fare hike, they understand that this will also affect the passengers, so they are asking for at least a P1 fare hike.

"Sila po ang bumubuhay sa mga drayber, lalo na po sa mga operator, pero pasensiya na po kayo, parang hindi na po namin kakayanin 'yung pagtaas kaya po humiling muna kami ng provisionary na piso," Vargas said.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) earlier said it is requiring additional documents to decide whether to grant transport groups' petition for a provisional P1 increase in minimum jeepney fare.

On Monday, the Department of Transportation said it is set to distribute billions of pesos in fuel subsidies to 1.36 million drivers nationwide affected by 9 straight weeks of oil price increases.

The subsidies will be distributed to about 6,000 Modernized Public Utility Jeepney operators, 150,000 jeepney drivers and operators, 500 Modernized Utility Vehicle Express operators, 20,000 utility van express operators, 930,000 tricycle drivers and operators, 150,000 food delivery riders, and others.