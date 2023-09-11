Election posters adorn an overpass ramp in Quezon City on May 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Monday said it asked at least 101 candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan to explain why they should not be disqualified for alleged premature campaigning.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said he instructed a task force to initiate complaints for disqualification and election offense after reviewing the candidates' explanations.

“Sa mga patuloy na hindi sumusunod sa ating patakaran, ‘yung mga makukulit, matitigas ang ulo, mayayabang… Para sa kanila na pasaway, akala n'yo kasi masosolusyunan na sa pagtatanggal ng [campaign] materials na yan. The fact na naglagay kayo, kakasuhan pa rin namin kayo. At the same time, ipapa-disqualify namin kayo,” he said.

Candidates are only allowed to campaign from October 19 to 28, the Comelec earlier said.

It also banned the distribution of ballers, shirts, and umbrellas with a candidate's name and logo, without a special permit from the poll body.

The Comelec seeks to resolve complaints on premature campaigning within 40 days from the filing of the petition.

— With a report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News